Pregnant Roodepoort woman who contracted Covid-19 is now negative

A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Roodepoort in Gauteng who contracted Covid-19 has now recovered and is negative.

After staying in self-isolation for the prescribed 14 days, Morgan Brink retested for the virus last Thursday.

“I am negative,” an elated Brink told TimesLIVE. She was upbeat and active on Tuesday.

“I am much, much better! I do have bit of a slight cough. If I do a little bit too much or even if I laugh too much, it does come back. That is the only symptom that I still have. They do say that the cough could last up to six weeks but otherwise I feel 100%,” she said.

Brink discovered that she had the virus on April 1, days after returning from a cruise on the MSC Orchestra.