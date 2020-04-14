Pregnant women and moms now have one-stop site for expert Covid-19 info

A collaboration between South African NGOs is one of the first in the world to create a Covid-19 information platform for pregnant women and mothers as they grapple with so many unknowns during the pandemic.

Focusing on physical and mental health, they provide expert input on what many mothers are thinking about, such as the safety of pregnancy during the pandemic, how to protect a newborn from Covid-19 and ways to cope with stress.

The platform includes resources for coping with family violence during lockdown, and other pertinent topics.

“We created Messages for Mothers because we acknowledge that this pandemic is causing real anxiety for pregnant women and mothers,” said Julie Mentor, leader of Embrace, one of the partner organisations.

“Women are unsure of whom to trust, so we thought we could play a vital role.”