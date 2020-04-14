Setback for South Africans stranded in Egypt as travel plans shelved

Hopes that South Africans who are stranded in Egypt as a result of the national lockdown would return to SA on Tuesday were dashed after plans to arrange a flight for their repatriation did not materialise.

Last Wednesday, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) sent a message to about 42 South Africans in Egypt informing them that it was planning to enter into negotiations with one airline in SA to help with their evacuation.

However, this would only be possible if they made a commitment to pay between R7,000 and R10,000 per person, the embassy said.

Embassy staff were at pains last Wednesday to point out that this communication should not be interpreted as if the plan was a “done deal” as negotiations were still in process. The flight to SA was planned for April 14.