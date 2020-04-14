UK men who entered SA illegally being tested for Covid-19 in Durban hospital under police guard

Two British citizens who were charged with entering the country illegally from Swaziland are being tested for Covid-19.

The two men, whose identities are known to TimesLIVE, were set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The men, aged 38 and 41, were arrested at a guesthouse in Umbilo, Durban, on Sunday after they ran away from police at the Swaziland border. They were charged with contravening the Immigration and Disaster Management Acts.