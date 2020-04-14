Union slams KZN health department after workers suspended for refusing to treat Covid-19 patient without PPE

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has criticised disciplinary action launched against eight emergency medical services (EMS) employees who refused to assist a Covid-19 patient.

The employees are based at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, the PSA said the employees were on night-shift duty, which starts at 7pm, and were informed by the shift supervisor that a patient in Northdale had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.