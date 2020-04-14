South Africa

‘We can overcome this pandemic’: Gauteng health MEC

14 April 2020 - 13:28 By Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku handed 30,000 personal protective equipment units to the department to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The units were donated by the Bank of China.
Image: Alaister Russel/Sunday Times

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku remains hopeful the country will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic with limited casualties.

“We believe we can overcome, and will overcome with not many casualties,” Masuku said during the handover of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Sandton on Tuesday.

The Bank of China donated 30,000 PPE units to the department to boost the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are hoping this equipment will add to what we are already busy with in terms of procuring and creating enough stock for our health-care workers.

“We are very appreciative of this gesture. We hope to get more and to share insights about how we deal with and treat patients who have Covid-19,” said Masuku.

Masuku confirmed that a man who had contracted Covid-19 had died at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, and said more details would be provided by health minister Zweli Mkhize.

In a true demonstration of a nation united against a pandemic, a group of pilots has taken the initiative to transport food, medical supplies and medical personnel to remote villages and townships in rural areas across the country. The group named 'The Covid Flight', are pilots who work tirelessly with passion, dedication and commitment to collect food from farms and other collection points and deliver it to citizens in serious need.

Consul general for the Chinese government Tang Zhongdong said the equipment was donated because SA had supported China when it was fighting the pandemic.

“At the moment South Africa is fighting the spread of the virus and we fully support the country. A friend in need is a friend indeed,” said Zhongdong.

He denied reports that Africans were being mistreated and forced into quarantine in China.

“We treat the lives of foreigners in China the same as our own people,” he said.

Zhongdong said the Chinese government was expected to meet African embassy representatives to resolve the matter.

Masuku said the lockdown extension allowed the health department additional time to contain the virus.

He said tests and screening were not a “free for all”, and people had to meet certain criteria to be tested for Covid-19.

