‘We can overcome this pandemic’: Gauteng health MEC

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku remains hopeful the country will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic with limited casualties.

“We believe we can overcome, and will overcome with not many casualties,” Masuku said during the handover of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Sandton on Tuesday.

The Bank of China donated 30,000 PPE units to the department to boost the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are hoping this equipment will add to what we are already busy with in terms of procuring and creating enough stock for our health-care workers.

“We are very appreciative of this gesture. We hope to get more and to share insights about how we deal with and treat patients who have Covid-19,” said Masuku.

Masuku confirmed that a man who had contracted Covid-19 had died at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, and said more details would be provided by health minister Zweli Mkhize.