South Africa

Checkers in Ballito closes as employee tests positive for Covid-19

15 April 2020 - 12:39 By Orrin Singh
An employee at Checkers Ballito Junction tested positive for Covid-19.
An employee at Checkers Ballito Junction tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Shoprite Holdings

Checkers Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphin Coast closed its doors on Tuesday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Shoprite Group confirmed that the store was closed. 

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Department of Health were informed. The store was closed immediately and a professional decontamination company has been brought in to sanitise and deep clean.”

The group said the store would be reopened in consultation with the provincial department of health.

“An employee screening programme supported by the company’s mobile clinic has been put into place. Those employees who had close contact with the infected person are now self-quarantining for 14 days,” the statement read. 

On Tuesday, a Checkers store in Cape Town temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Aadilah Ryklief, manager of Bayside Mall in Table View, said the store would reopen once the health department gave it permission to do so.

