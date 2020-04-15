COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We are hungry': Lockdown food parcel protests hit Mitchells Plain and Alex
April 15 2020 - 8:12
Trump freezes WHO funds as world weighs lockdown lift
Donald Trump ordered a freeze on funding for the World Health Organization for "mismanaging" the coronavirus crisis, as world leaders weighed easing lockdowns that threaten to tip the global economy into a second Great Depression.
The death toll from the pandemic has topped 125,000, with nearly two million people infected by the disease that has upended society and changed lives for billions around the globe confined to their homes.
Across the planet, leaders are agonising over when to lift lockdown measures to jump-start devastated economies but still avoid a second wave of infections. AFP
April 15 2020 - 07:00
Police disperse angry residents who break lockdown rules
Several people were arrested and stores looted after protests over expected food parcel deliveries at Mitchells Plain in Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said residents from Tafelsig took to the streets on Tuesday after allegedly being promised food parcels.
Several roads were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks.
April 15 2020 - 07:00
How a robot is helping Tygerberg specialists deal with pandemic
Intensive care specialists at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town have a new infection-resistant “colleague” helping them do ward rounds on Covid-19 patients.
That colleague is a robot named Quintin, who stands as an example of how the pandemic has brought ingenuity and collaboration to the fore.
The robot, made by Double Robotics, has been employed to help specialists do “virtual” ward rounds if they are unable to be present — even from home.
April 15 2020 - 06:56
POLL | Are you keeping fit or nah during the lockdown?
Post the lockdown, there will be two types of people: those who achieved their fitness goals and those who will rush to the gym to shed all the weight gained from indulging in their favourite foods and binge-watching shows on Netflix.
Since the lockdown started on March 26, South Africans have adopted different approaches as some continue to work hard on their fitness while others are spending more time in the kitchen making their favourite treats.
