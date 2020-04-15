COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We are hungry': Lockdown food parcel protests hit Mitchells Plain and Alex

April 15 2020 - 8:12

Trump freezes WHO funds as world weighs lockdown lift

Donald Trump ordered a freeze on funding for the World Health Organization for "mismanaging" the coronavirus crisis, as world leaders weighed easing lockdowns that threaten to tip the global economy into a second Great Depression.

The death toll from the pandemic has topped 125,000, with nearly two million people infected by the disease that has upended society and changed lives for billions around the globe confined to their homes.

Across the planet, leaders are agonising over when to lift lockdown measures to jump-start devastated economies but still avoid a second wave of infections. AFP