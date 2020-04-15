Covid-19: Universities prepare to switch to remote online learning

In an effort to salvage the academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic, universities across SA are preparing to switch to remote online learning.

Wits University said its lecturers had spent the past few weeks adapting the academic programme to go online from April 20, mainly via the university’s learning management systems.

“We are acutely aware of the anxiety and uncertainty that online teaching and learning presents for both our colleagues and students. The world as we know it is in flux and it will take our collective courage, dexterity and commitment to fend off the effects of this pandemic and to adapt to new ways of teaching and learning,” said vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib.