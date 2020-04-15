Covid-19: Universities prepare to switch to remote online learning
In an effort to salvage the academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic, universities across SA are preparing to switch to remote online learning.
Wits University said its lecturers had spent the past few weeks adapting the academic programme to go online from April 20, mainly via the university’s learning management systems.
“We are acutely aware of the anxiety and uncertainty that online teaching and learning presents for both our colleagues and students. The world as we know it is in flux and it will take our collective courage, dexterity and commitment to fend off the effects of this pandemic and to adapt to new ways of teaching and learning,” said vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib.
📚📢 ANNOUNCEMENT: Wits University institutes an emergency remote teaching & learning programme. #HigherEdTogether— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) April 14, 2020
The University will open for the second term online from 20 April 2020.Wits has considered issues like access to computing devices & data: https://t.co/53ySN1MOs5 pic.twitter.com/8dTngUaaJJ
Rhodes University will do the same - gradually introducing online teaching and learning, starting on April 20.
“This has been preceded by four weeks of training and preparation by academics to deliver their courses and facilitate learning on online platforms,” said vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela.
A Rhodes University master’s candidate and teaching assistant - who asked not to be named - highlighted the importance of institutions to understand the dynamics and lived realities of their students as much as possible. He commended the universities on their efforts thus far.
“Our main focus really needs to be on those students who do not have access to the necessary resources needed for this type of teaching and learning,” he said.
In his capacity as a teaching assistant, he said he had spoken to students who were concerned about their ability to perform to their potential, given their circumstances.
“I definitely foresee students feeling demotivated and ultimately failing. I can only hope that extra support is going to be given to these students in this regard,” he said.
2. Some students will have challenges to access the online learning due to various circumstances. This discourages Students when they think about online learning.— Lucy Khofi🎓🎓 (@PearlKhofi) April 10, 2020
Some students are worried about their parents as they are losing Jobs due to this pandemic.
Sharing these feelings, John Kachoko, a sixth-year medical student from Stellenbosch University (SU), said that in theory, online teaching for specific theory-based modules would be an option. In reality, however, not everyone has access to the internet, so many would be disadvantaged.
“My biggest anxiety is the fact that I should be in the workforce next year and if my final year gets delayed in any way, what would that mean for my future occupation. And what would the health system look like with no interns in circulation?” said Kachoko.
In an effort to obtain a better picture of student dynamics, Stellenbosch University and other universities have been conducting surveys to gather information on students who may not have access to the needed resources from home - either the necessary technology or internet connectivity (or both) - to enable them to proceed fully online for the rest of the first semester.
“Computers and internet connectivity devices will be on loan to students — not donated. A deposit to the value of the equipment will be charged to the student's fee account. If the equipment is returned to SU at the end of the 2020 academic year, the deposit due will be reversed on the student's account,” said Prof Stan du Plessis, chair of the institutional committee for business continuity.
As a further attempt to support the move to online remote learning, institutions like the University of Pretoria and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have managed to secure zero-rated access for their respective teaching and learning websites and content.
“We are so grateful to both Cell C and Telkom for this generous assistance,” said UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.
“It allows our students to continue their academic year online, and it allows UCT to provide the best possible support and resources online to students at a time when it is impossible to continue face-to-face teaching.”
While these universities have managed to make strides towards preparing for online remote learning, Fort Hare University deputy vice-chancellor of academic affairs Prof Renuka Vithal issued a moratorium on assessments during the lockdown.
“Given the unevenness in access to online platforms and the very real concerns about students lacking connectivity, devices and adequate work space to successfully engage in online learning, the extended management team decided to place a moratorium on any assessments during the lockdown,” said the university.