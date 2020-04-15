South Africa

Dis-Chem store in Joburg mall closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

15 April 2020 - 10:07 By Jeff Wicks and Sipokazi Fokazi
Dis-Chem has closed the store for deep cleaning. Stock photo.
Dis-Chem has closed the store for deep cleaning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/claudiodivizia

A Dis-Chem pharmacy at the Blubird Shopping Centre in Johannesburg has been closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, said in a statement that a staff member had tested positive and had been sent home to self-isolate and seek medical care, if necessary.

“The store was closed [Tuesday] and a professional cleaning service, complete with staff in hazmat suits, has been brought in to thoroughly deep clean the whole shop. The store will reopen on Friday,” said the statement.

Kruger added that other staff had been tested and were being monitored.

“All colleagues working closely with the staff member have been tested and are being monitored for symptoms and those who have been in close contact are now self-isolating. In fact, Dis-Chem has been screening all employees’ temperatures every morning for the past few weeks as an added safety precaution,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Checkers store in Cape Town was also temporarily closed on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Aadilah Ryklief, manager of Bayside Mall in Table View, said the store would reopen once the health department gave it permission to do so.

“We have been informed that a mobile testing clinic has been dispatched to the store and all the Checkers employees are being tested. The Checkers Group will also dispatch a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep clean the store,” said Ryklief.

