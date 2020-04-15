Dis-Chem store in Joburg mall closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Dis-Chem pharmacy at the Blubird Shopping Centre in Johannesburg has been closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, said in a statement that a staff member had tested positive and had been sent home to self-isolate and seek medical care, if necessary.

“The store was closed [Tuesday] and a professional cleaning service, complete with staff in hazmat suits, has been brought in to thoroughly deep clean the whole shop. The store will reopen on Friday,” said the statement.

Kruger added that other staff had been tested and were being monitored.