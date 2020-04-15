South Africa

Durban robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene minutes later

15 April 2020 - 14:12 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A Durban man was arrested for allegedly robbing a service station in Chatsworth.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A Durban man - who allegedly used a silicone gun to hold up a petrol attendant - was arrested after he returned to the service station shortly afterwards to purchase fuel.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the petrol attendant was performing his duties at a service station in Umhlatuzana, Chatsworth, when an unknown man pointed an object which resembled a firearm at him just before midnight on Tuesday.

“The suspect demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in his getaway vehicle. 

“Shortly afterwards, while police were at the scene, the suspect arrived at the service station on foot after changing his clothing,” said Naicker.

The 26-year-old man was identified by witnesses and arrested by police when he attempted to purchase fuel.

“The vehicle used during the commission of the crime was seized at the suspect’s house. A silicone gun and cash were also seized by police.

He was arrested for robbery and is expected to appear at Chatsworth magistrate's court,” said Naicker.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said the man would be profiled to establish whether he was linked to other robbery cases in the area.

