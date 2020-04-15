Hawks arrests fourth suspect linked to North West garage robbery

The Hawks in the North West arrested a 41-year-old suspect on Tuesday for alleged involvement in cross-pavement robbery in Hartbeespoort Dam last July.

Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said it was alleged that two security guards were collecting money from a garage in Hartbeespoort Dam when they were ambushed at gunpoint and stripped of the bag containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers drove off in a Nissan double cab.

“Investigations led to the arrest of three suspects, Jan Matshia, 54, Elias Mosekwa, 53, and Bennett Padi, 34, between September 2019 and January this year. The trio made numerous appearances in the Brits magistrate’s court and they were remanded in custody,” Rikhotso said.

The fourth suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the same court on Thursday.