South Africa

Hawks arrests fourth suspect linked to North West garage robbery

15 April 2020 - 15:26 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The Hawks arrested a fourth suspect who was allegedly involved in a robbery in Hartbeespoort Dam. Stock image.
The Hawks arrested a fourth suspect who was allegedly involved in a robbery in Hartbeespoort Dam. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

The Hawks in the North West arrested a 41-year-old suspect on Tuesday for alleged involvement in cross-pavement robbery in Hartbeespoort Dam last July.

Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said it was alleged that two security guards were collecting money from a garage in Hartbeespoort Dam when they were ambushed at gunpoint and stripped of the bag containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers drove off in a Nissan double cab.

“Investigations led to the arrest of three suspects, Jan Matshia, 54, Elias Mosekwa, 53, and Bennett Padi, 34, between September 2019 and January this year. The trio made numerous appearances in the Brits magistrate’s court and they were remanded in custody,” Rikhotso said.

The fourth suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the same court on Thursday.

MORE

Hawks bust Pretoria man selling fake essential services permits to traders

The Hawks on Tuesday closed in on a 22-year-old Pretoria man, alleged to be the brains behind a scam which saw fake essential services permits sold ...
News
21 hours ago

Man accused of multiple cash heists denied bail until after lockdown

A man who police have linked to several crimes, including cash-in-transit robberies, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and armed robberies, was ...
News
6 days ago

Testing time ahead for humans and the economy both

There'll be more than just the one lockdown extension announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X