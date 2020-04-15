South Africa

IN QUOTES | 'Alcohol sales should be regulated even after lockdown': David Makhura

15 April 2020 - 10:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Gauteng premier David Makhura spoke about the positive effects strict alcohol regulation has had on society and the need to extend regulation after the lockdown is lifted.
Gauteng premier David Makhura spoke about the positive effects strict alcohol regulation has had on society and the need to extend regulation after the lockdown is lifted.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says alcohol sales should be regulated even after the lockdown comes to an end.

Briefing the media on Tuesday during his visit to a Covid-19 food bank storage in Ekurhuleni, Pretoria, Makhura said Gauteng would apply strict measures to deal with people who consumed alcohol and misbehaved.

Here are five quotes from Makhura's briefing.

Negative impact of alcohol

“We must find a way to deal with the negative impact of alcohol in our society. I am not saying we must ban alcohol forever. I am sure that there are people who drink and behave.

Dealing with alcohol after Covid-19

“A lot of the negative impact on society due to alcohol consumption is something that we must deal with post-Covid-19.”

Saving lives

“Post Covid-19, we must come back to deal with this issue. I want us to continue saving lives.” 

Saffas drink too much

“South Africans drink too much, just too much, and it causes accidents and fights ... our hospitals are reporting they no longer have people arriving there with stab wounds, gunshot wounds and wounds sustained in motor vehicle accidents.”

Road fatalities

“This year there were only two road fatalities during the Easter weekend lockdown, compared to years gone by. We must find ways to deal with the negative impacts of alcohol in our society.”

MORE

Regulation of liquor must be discussed after lockdown, says David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura said the question of how to regulate alcohol use and sales should be under discussion once the lockdown imposed to curb ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Reopening school feeding scheme will lead to more infections: Makhura

Allowing school feeding schemes to open during lockdown could put the lives of children at risk, Gauteng premier David Makhura warned on Tuesday.
News
18 hours ago

Food to be given to those in need, not along political lines, David Makhura says

The beneficiaries of food supplied by government during the Covid-19 lockdown were not identified arbitrarily, but according to existing government ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X