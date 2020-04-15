LISTEN | Lockdown away from home, the perspective of South Africans across the world
15 April 2020 - 11:16
LISTEN TO THE EXPERIENCES OF SOUTH AFRICANS ACROSS THE WORLD:
With spiralling numbers of global confirmed Covid-19 cases, social distancing and quarantine measures have been instituted across much of the world, with stay-at-home orders implemented by most governments.
Global coronavirus cases are approaching 2 million, with more than 126,000 deaths .
Six South Africans living on different continents amid the pandemic, share their experiences of what lockdown is like away from home.