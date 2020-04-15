Lockdown lessons: Mzansi reflects on what they have learnt so far
Twenty days into lockdown and South Africans are reflecting on the lessons the it has taught them this far.
Initially, the lockdown was scheduled to come to an end on April 16 but was extended until the end of the month.
Taking to social media under the hashtag #WhatILearntDuringLockDown, social media users reflected on what has now become the new norm.
Lessons range from the ability to live without alcohol and tobacco, Eskom's capabilities and unity.
Here is what some tweeps had to say:
#WhatILearntDuringLockdown is that Eskom has been playing us all this time 🤧 pic.twitter.com/ktVogsFNt2— Devil's Advocate (@linc_smash) April 14, 2020
#WhatILearntDuringLockDown is that people can actually live without alcohol and smoking.There won't be any problems if they're banned indefinitely... pic.twitter.com/HaQmtbNqMO— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Fantastic_SoLo) April 14, 2020
#WhatILearntDuringLockdown is that the government can stop poverty, crime, rape, domestic violence, abuse and Loadshedding if they wanted to !!!! pic.twitter.com/jGZKC36BUX— Devil's Advocate (@linc_smash) April 14, 2020
#WhatILearntDuringLockDown some people will put their lives on the line, and others will complain about not having alcohol pic.twitter.com/rS2raqT1RI— Joat September (@joat_september) April 14, 2020
#WhatILearntDuringLockDown The government can provide quality services delivery for the people in time if they want to, cause now people are getting water in places they struggle of getting water, police officers are all over places, level of crime is low. pic.twitter.com/moAuvc2KM0— T-BOSE... 🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) April 14, 2020
#WhatILearntDuringLockDown is that "fellow South Africans " is more depressing than " we need to talk" pic.twitter.com/O5WmmVX8fY— Themba (@the_tembinator) April 14, 2020
#WhatILearntDuringLockDown Is that I don’t ever want to be a housewife😤I miss going to work... pic.twitter.com/bqBHyb3HSl— 𝓩𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓵𝓮🇿🇦 (@ZazaBuccaneer) April 14, 2020
That sleeping can be so boring and unnecessary #WhatILearntDuringLockDown pic.twitter.com/xiwof19JZk— Dee63 (@DineoinSA) April 14, 2020