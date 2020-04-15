South Africa

Mediclinic Morningside closes after staff and patients contract Covid-19

15 April 2020 - 17:32 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Mediclinic Morningside is conducting a three-day containment process after staff and patients tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

Mediclinic is closing its hospital in Morningside, Johannesburg, and putting in place stringent measures after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the hospital group confirmed that following the identification of a Mediclinic Morningside staff member who subsequently tested positive, more than 100 potential contacts have been tested, with the majority of these returning negative results.

“Currently four patients and 15 staff members have tested positive, nine of whom are health-care workers. The staff members in question are all in isolation and will remain so until they are fully recovered,” said Mediclinic.

“As the safety of our patients, staff and doctors is our priority, Mediclinic has intensified both internal and external processes guiding our response. In accordance with our stringent protocols, Mediclinic immediately reviewed the situation to identify as a matter of urgency all staff, doctors and patients potentially exposed.”

It confirmed that the national department of health also has firm processes in place governing contact tracing of those exposed to a positive individual.

Mediclinic said it would continue with a “containment plan” from Wednesday until Friday.

“During this period of assessment, testing and deep sanitation, no new admissions apart from emergencies will be accepted at the facility to allow all necessary protocols to be followed,” it said.

“Mediclinic acted swiftly to mitigate the risk to all involved. We can assure the community that we have established procedures relating to staff exposure, the risk thereof and testing.

“Testing has been expanded and will continue until everyone on site has been tested -including all patients, doctors, employees and service providers based at the hospital.

“All staff have been provided with appropriate PPE to mitigate the risk of nosocomial spread. In addition to the PPE, all areas considered a risk are also being deep cleaned and disinfected.”

