More Covid-19 cases reported in SA prisons

15 April 2020 - 20:53 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The department of correctional services says the number of Covid-19 cases in South African prisons has increased to 85.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The number of Covid-19 cases in South African prisons has increased by six, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 85.

This figure includes inmates and officials, the correctional services department said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The East London prison in the Eastern Cape has recorded 56 cases of inmates with Covid-19, along with 26 officials. St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth and Worcester prison in the Western Cape have one case each - with officials infected in both cases.

There was also one case of an official at the department's head office having been infected with the respiratory illness.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said all inmates in the female section of the East London prison had been tested.

Two of the tests were unconfirmed and would be redone, while 211 tests came back negative. Testing of the officials was ongoing.

“[At] St Albans, a total of 83 officials were tested and their results came back negative. The department is awaiting results for inmates,” said Nxumalo.

“[At] Worcester, tracing contacts related to the case that tested positive is under way.” 

