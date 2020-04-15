MTN bosses to donate part of salaries towards staff relief package

South Africa's economy went into recession in the final quarter of last year, even before the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the country has imposed some of Africa's toughest restrictions - causing increased hardship for many citizens.

A number of companies have scrapped their financial guidance and either cancelling or suspending dividend payments but MTN said its medium-term guidance was intact for now.

It will only have to re-consider its dividend policy in August, Group President and Chief Executive Rob Shuter told Reuters. "By then we'll have much more clarity on how severe the crisis is, has it bounced relatively quickly or does it look like it will be more extended," he said by phone.

The telecoms industry has experienced a spike in data traffic in recent weeks after the government imposed a five-week lockdown to the end of April.

MTN has seen a 30% increase in data traffic since March 27 compared with the previous month. Its data traffic has been generally growing between 40% and 60% a year across the portfolio, Shuter said.

To deal with the surge, MTN has applied to the telecoms regulator for more spectrum. "It will take us around four weeks to deploy the equipment that we'll need to utilise these bands if they become available," he said.