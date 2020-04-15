Nedbank pledges R12m to Covid-19 relief efforts in vulnerable communities

Nedbank has committed to helping alleviate hunger and provide emergency relief to the most vulnerable SA communities during the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the country and the world at large.

Nedbank has made a R12m donation for hunger relief efforts and to help mobilise, train and equip volunteers with the necessary information and hygiene products to drive awareness across the country, prioritising provinces with the highest infection rates.

“While health care services will be critical in responding to an increase in severe cases, we have recognised that good nutrition and hygiene will be equally vital to proactively reduce infections and assist in maintaining the health of those affected,” says Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

“Given the unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in, it is imperative that we act swiftly to support our communities in any way that we can, particularly those with limited access to food and markets.

“Nedbank’s access to detailed demographic data through our national footprint and financial systems will enable us to identify those communities which have the biggest need and where we can make the most impact, which includes rural and informal settlements,” says Brown.

The bank will be working with the department of health and each province will continue to work with local health departments to provide aid to vulnerable areas. The project involves comprehensive risk communication and community engagement, as well as hygiene promotion, which includes correct handwashing and sanitising techniques, and information dissemination and awareness.

“Out of SA’s population of 59m, more than 22m people live in underdeveloped rural areas and 3.6m in informal urban settlements. As such, SA is particularly at risk of millions failing to access primary healthcare and the vital, yet costly essentials to maintain the hygiene practices necessary to slow the spread of the virus.

“While many households are under the 21-day national lockdown, there is a significant need for the provision of food to vulnerable families.”

This article was paid for by Nedbank.