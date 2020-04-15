Nearly one in three Western Cape Covid-19 patients have recovered

Winde said a new Covid-19 testing and triage centre opened at Mitchells Plain Hospital on Wednesday. It is one of 17 similar facilities around the province that would take pressure off emergency centres.

"The facilities have been designed with social distancing in mind and have been set up so that symptomatic and asymptomatic patients are seated in separate areas," said Winde.

"They can also be easily converted, should the need arise, to create additional bed space."

Between April 4 and 10, more than 17,000 people were screened in their communities, and 1,220 ended up being tested for Covid-19.

Screening will take place on Thursday in the metroplitan communities of Kraaifontein, Belhar, Imizamo Yethu, Dunoon, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Silvertown, Heinz Park, Manenberg, Mfuleni, Macassar and Khayelitsha Site C.

In the Cape Winelands, screening will take place in Mbekweni and Drommedaris.

On the Garden Route, it will be conducted in Asla Park, Notina Street Block, Zoar, Amalienstein, Vanwyksdorp, Calitzdorp and Ladismith.