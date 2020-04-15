South Africa

Netcare's Kingsway trauma unit closed after patient and staff test positive for Covid-19

15 April 2020 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti stopped admitting new patients on Tuesday after it emerged that staff had tested positive for Covid-19.
Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti stopped admitting new patients on Tuesday after it emerged that staff had tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Google maps

Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, stopped admitting new patients on Tuesday after it emerged that staff had tested positive for Covid-19. 

A hospital receptionist told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that the hospital was on divert. 

“Unfortunately, we are not admitting new patients at the moment,” she said.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu confirmed that the trauma unit had been closed on Tuesday after a patient and staff tested positive.

Several medical sources told TimesLIVE that a patient and staff had tested positive at the facility, prompting management to close a section of the hospital and not admit new patients. 

Hospital management said they would revert to answer queries.

This is a developing story.

MORE

St Augustine's battles to save patients and its reputation

Doctors, nurses, patients and their families are demanding to know why staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic were left unprotected at a top Durban ...
News
3 days ago

12 Mediclinic Morningside staff contract Covid-19, 100 'potential contacts' tested

At least 12 staff members at Mediclinic Morningside in Johannesburg, seven of whom are healthcare workers, have tested positive for the coronavirus, ...
News
15 hours ago

'How and why?': Mkhize orders probe into how 48 nurses tested positive for Covid-19 at Durban hospital

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said an ongoing investigation into allegations of non-compliance at Netcare St Augustine's hospital in Durban will ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X