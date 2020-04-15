South Africa

POLL | Are you keeping fit or nah during the lockdown?

15 April 2020 - 06:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Some are staying fit during the lockdown but some, not so much.
Image: 123RF / Ammentorp

Post the lockdown, there will be two types of people: those who achieved their fitness goals and those who will rush to the gym to shed all the weight gained from indulging in their favourite foods and binge-watching shows on Netflix.

Since the lockdown started on March 26, South Africans have adopted different approaches as some continue to work hard on their fitness while others are spending more time in the kitchen making their favourite treats.

Banana bread and amagwinya are some of Mzansi's popular quarantine treats, but fitness bunnies are fetching their summer bodies through online workouts.

Take our poll and let us know if you are keeping fit or not during this lockdown:

