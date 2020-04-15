South Africa

SA citizens stuck in Egypt balk at R800,000 cost of charter flight

15 April 2020 - 14:48 By Ernest Mabuza
South Africans stranded in Egypt say they cannot afford the cost of chartering a flight to Morocco.
South Africans stranded in Egypt say they cannot afford the cost of chartering a flight to Morocco.
Image: 123RF/Leonid Andronov

Forty-three citizens stranded in Egypt, whose flight home on Tuesday was abruptly cancelled after they paid R7,000 each, now face a whopping bill to charter a flight to Casablanca, Morocco, to get back to SA.

However, they have expressed concern about the exorbitant amount it would cost for them, as a group, to charter the flight — about $47,000 (R871,693) plus $52 (R964) per person in taxes for passengers.

This effectively means each of them will need to pay more than R20,000 each to fly to Casablanca and join other South Africans wanting to return home. They want the government to cover the cost of the charter flight.

When the embassy in Egypt told the 43 about the cancellation of the flight from Egypt to SA on Saturday, it said the new snag was related to SAA flight route rights and landing allocations.

The department of international relations & co-operation said it was working on an option of a chartered flight to pick up the stranded passengers in Egypt and take them to Morocco where SAA did not face the same limitations.

In a message to the group on Tuesday, the South African embassy in Egypt said a flight would pick up South Africans in Casablanca on Friday April 17.

“Unfortunately it can’t come to Egypt. The only option for citizens in Egypt is to take a charter flight to Casablanca at their own cost as the government cannot pay.

“The Casablanca pickup is contingent on the citizens in Egypt joining those already there, meaning if you cannot fly to Casablanca then the whole project falls off,” the message read.

However, the stranded citizens have expressed reservations about the money they are being asked to pay to be repatriated to SA.

One said if the South African government was unable to negotiate with Egypt to pick up South Africans in Cairo, it was the government's duty to cover the cost of the charter to Casablanca.

Another asked whether the embassy had considered using Egypt Air from Cairo to Casablanca and then to SA.

A father with four children said he would have to pay R100,000 — which he could not afford.

Another stranded South African said there was no way that everyone could get on the charter flight unless they received financial aid.

MORE

IN PICTURES | SA man returns from Ghana thanks to government help

After a two week wait, a South African who was stranded in Ghana was finally able to touch down in Mzansi.
News
1 day ago

More than 900 US citizens in SA to be repatriated this week

US citizens in South Africa begin the journey home on Thursday to be with their families, as the world tries to cope with the Covid-19 global ...
Politics
6 days ago

Covid-19 | Plans afoot for UK, US, Dutch, German, French people stuck in SA to fly home

Stranded Dutch, French and British nationals stuck in SA will soon travel back home as repatriation plans are put in place.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X