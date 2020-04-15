SAA business rescue practitioners 'assessing impact' of government's refusal to pay further R10bn

SAA's business rescue practitioners are assessing the impact of the government turning down a request for R10bn in extra funding.

On Tuesday, the business rescue practitioners received a letter from the ministry of public enterprises stating that the government would not support an extension of the foreign currency borrowing limit to permit foreign financing of the business rescue plan.

The ministry said the government was unable to provide additional funding to sustain the business rescue process, or for a care and maintenance budget as proposed by the business rescue practitioners.

“It is for this reason that we as the business rescue practitioners are providing the necessary and critical update to all the affected parties.

“We are assessing the impact of this development on the business rescue process and will communicate any decisions to be made in due course,” the practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, said in a note to creditors on Tuesday.