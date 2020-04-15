South Africa

Sassa offers food parcels to desperate families in KZN

15 April 2020 - 15:53 By Zimasa Matiwane
Sassa in KZN is offering food parcels during lockdown to poor people who meet certain criteria.
Sassa in KZN is offering food parcels during lockdown to poor people who meet certain criteria.
Image: File

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on those in dire need to apply for relief in the form of food parcels as a temporary means to avert hunger during lockdown.

KZN Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana outlined which households are eligible:

  • if a breadwinner in the family has died and an application is made within 12 months of date of death;
  • if everyone in a household is unemployed and needs government help in the form of food parcels;
  • if you cannot work for medical reasons for a period of six months;
  • those who have had disasters in their communities, such as floods and fires; and
  • those receiving temporary disability grants that lapsed in March 2020.

"There is a lot of fake news circulating about who qualifies and how to get help. Unfortunately these fake messages have incorrect details for the Sassa call centres," said Godlwana.

Due to challenges to get through to the Sassa national toll-free number, the agency has dedicated two contact numbers for those seeking social relief:

  • 033 846 3400 (for calls); and
  • 071 607 1514 (for WhatsApp).

"An appeal is made to everyone who might know of someone in dire need of help to not hesitate but approach Sassa," added Godlwana.

Those who are eligible for food parcels will have to provide their name, identity number, physical address, contact number and a short reason for their request.

READ MORE:

Sassa changes grant payout dates, will no longer pay on the 1st

From May onwards, disability and older persons' grants will be paid over two days from the fourth of each month, while all other grants will be paid ...
Politics
6 days ago

Sassa gives food parcels to recipients whose grants lapsed due to Covid-19 lockdown

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is providing food parcels and vouchers to temporary disability grant recipients whose grants expired ...
News
1 week ago

Western Cape Covid-19 cases edge up as mass feeding gets under way

Western Cape Covid-19 infections rose by just 12 (2.3%) on Thursday to a total of 522.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X