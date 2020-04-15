WATCH | Lockdown looting hits CT train tracks - even in broad daylight

An unprecedented level of looting along Cape Town’s Metrorail central line will render commuter train services to the city's poorest communities inoperable when the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

But as the lockdown delays the Passenger Rail Authority of SA's R1.4bn “central recovery plan”, which will include walls and a security fence along the worst hit stretches of line, an April 2021 recovery deadline seems unlikely.

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE filmed a man on top of an overhead mast in Bonteheuwel. In broad daylight, he was disassembling the last remnants of infrastructure left along the crucial length of Cape Town’s train line.

There were no overhead electrification cables left. Train masts lay across the tracks, pulled down and waiting to be cut up and shipped off to weigh at illicit “bucket shops”, where thieves get paid per kilogram.