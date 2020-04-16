Booze, funerals & co-parenting - six key takeouts from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on new lockdown rules

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday announced amended lockdown rules which will apply until the end of April.

Industries which offer essential services will be allowed to operate and more rules may be relaxed in the coming days, said Dlamini-Zuma.

Here are six takeouts from her address:

Children & co-parenting

“You have to have a court order, family advocate's papers or must have a birth certificate that shows the connection between you and the children you are moving.”

Funerals

“The number of people in funerals is still limited to 50. Social distancing must be observed and hand sanitisers must be made available. Permission to attend funerals must be sought from a magistrate's court or local police station manager and those who request to attend must produce the death certificate of the deceased.”