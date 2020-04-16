South Africa

Booze, funerals & co-parenting - six key takeouts from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on new lockdown rules

16 April 2020 - 14:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the partial lifting of restrictions on coal mines that supply Eskom, service providers such as plumbers and electricians, and call centres that service retailers, among others.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday announced amended lockdown rules which will apply until the end of April. 

Industries which offer essential services will be allowed to operate and more rules may be relaxed in the coming days, said Dlamini-Zuma. 

Here are six takeouts from her address:

Children & co-parenting

“You have to have a court order, family advocate's papers or must have a birth certificate that shows the connection between you and the children you are moving.”

Funerals 

“The number of people in funerals is still limited to 50. Social distancing must be observed and hand sanitisers must be made available. Permission to attend funerals must be sought from a magistrate's court or local police station manager and those who request to attend must produce the death certificate of the deceased.”

Coal mine operations

“All the mines that supply Eskom must be opened. As we know that the lockdown will be opened gradually, the refineries will have to be opened at full capacity to make sure we don't run out of fuel. They will start operating at 50% and will gradually start operating.”

Warehouses

“There are warehouses that need to be opened that supply essential services like water and water tank installations and repairs. Vehicles used by professionals who offer essential services must also be assisted in these warehouses. Citizens in private homes must be able to call plumbers or electricians if they need their services in their homes.”

Call centres 

“We're now adding call centres that are used by retailers, as some people have accounts at these shops. This as customers have insurances that should kick in should they lose jobs, but this cannot be done if these are not opened.”

Alcohol

“We are stressing the prohibition of the transportation of liquor. The only alcohol that is allowed to be transported is that used for our sanitisers. Liquor that you drink is not allowed to be exported in the same way that it is not allowed to be sold.”

