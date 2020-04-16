City Power shuts warehouse after employee tests positive for Covid-19
City Power has shut down the utility’s main warehouse in Booysens, Johannesburg, after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
MMC for environment and infrastructure Mpho Moerane said the employee was resting in self-isolation at home. Moerane said the city had informed the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which would help to trace contacts.
“As a precautionary measure, all co-workers who have been in direct contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” he said.
“The main warehouse at Reuven where the employee was working has been closed for decontamination and will reopen 72 hours after the decontamination has been completed.”
He said while the main warehouse was disinfected, contingency measures had been put in place to ensure that materials were dispatched from City Power's other depots. The power utility said residents would not experience electricity supply disturbances.
On Wednesday, the provincial health department said of the 909 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, 62 needed to be admitted to hospital.
Johannesburg is the hardest-hit district in the province, with 551 positive infections.