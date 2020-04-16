South Africa

City Power shuts warehouse after employee tests positive for Covid-19

16 April 2020 - 13:49 By Iavan Pijoos
The provincial health department said on Wednesday that of the 909 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, 62 needed to be admitted to hospital.
The provincial health department said on Wednesday that of the 909 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, 62 needed to be admitted to hospital.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

City Power has shut down the utility’s main warehouse in Booysens, Johannesburg, after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

MMC for environment and infrastructure Mpho Moerane said the employee was resting in self-isolation at home. Moerane said the city had informed the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which would help to trace contacts.

Tiger Brands closes Albany bakery in Durban after workers test positive for Covid-19

Food manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after its staff tested positive Covid-19.
News
9 hours ago

“As a precautionary measure, all co-workers who have been in direct contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” he said.

“The main warehouse at Reuven where the employee was working has been closed for decontamination and will reopen 72 hours after the decontamination has been completed.”

He said while the main warehouse was disinfected, contingency measures had been put in place to ensure that materials were dispatched from City Power's other depots. The power utility said residents would not experience electricity supply disturbances.

On Wednesday, the provincial health department said of the 909 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, 62 needed to be admitted to hospital.

Johannesburg is the hardest-hit district in the province, with 551 positive infections.

READ MORE:

Police 10111 call centre in Cape Town closed after two staff get Covid-19

National police say the 10111 emergency call centre in Maitland, Cape Town, has been shut down after two employees tested positive for the ...
News
7 hours ago

Checkers in Ballito closes as employee tests positive for Covid-19

Checkers Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal dolphin coast closed its doors on Tuesday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19
News
1 day ago

Mediclinic Morningside closes after staff and patients contract Covid-19

The Johannesburg hospital is conducting a three-day containment process after four patients and 15 staff members tested positive.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X