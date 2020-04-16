Covid-19: Wave of prosecutions' imminent for companies inflating prices

The Competition Commission has warned that there will be a wave of prosecutions involving companies that have excessively inflated prices.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said the Competition Tribunal would next Friday hear a case against a company accused of excessive pricing of facial masks.

The company allegedly priced its masks at 12 times the original price.

The commission said this was the first case of excessive pricing since the start of the lockdown that it has referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

The complaint was filed with the commission on March 24.

"The commission investigated the complaints and found that during the period January 31-March 5, the company increased its prices of facial masks from R41 per box up to the highest price of R500 per box, earning during this period mark-ups in excess of 500%," said commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.