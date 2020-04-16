Durban food factory closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Fry Group Foods — a producer of plant-based food — has temporarily closed its Durban factory after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

MD Caroline Garnett said in a statement on Thursday that since receiving the news late last week, the company had been working with the health department to screen and “where necessary” test production staff.

Garnett said staff who were in direct contact with the manager and those who were still awaiting their tests results had been quarantined. ​