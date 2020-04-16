Employee at PE Woolworths Food store tests positive for Covid-19

An employee at the Access Park Woolworths in Port Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.

Woolworths spokesperson Silindile Gumede said in a statement that the staff member, from the store along Buffelsfontein Road, was recovering in isolation, HeraldLIVE reported.

“Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our people and as a precautionary measure, in line with our procedures for these type of incidents, our Access Park store was closed for extensive deep cleaning, and all our people who were in direct contact with the employee have been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days,” Gumede said.