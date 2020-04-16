South Africa

Employee at PE Woolworths Food store tests positive for Covid-19

16 April 2020 - 16:18 By TimesLIVE
An employee at a Port Elizabeth Woolworths Food store has tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

An employee at the Access Park Woolworths in Port Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.

Woolworths spokesperson Silindile Gumede said in a statement that the staff member, from the store along Buffelsfontein Road, was recovering in isolation, HeraldLIVE reported.

“Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our people and as a precautionary measure, in line with our procedures for these type of incidents, our Access Park store was closed for extensive deep cleaning, and all our people who were in direct contact with the employee have been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days,” Gumede said.

“This procedure is guided by the approach of department of health and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Their health is being monitored by our specialist health services provider.

“Should any individuals develop any symptoms during this period, our Woolworths Covid-19 call centre will make all the necessary arrangements for testing. The deep cleaning procedure ensures that the store is safe for our people and our customers to work and shop.”

Gumede said the store had reopened for trade.

“The NICD will also follow their own tracking process to identify anybody else who is required to take precautionary measures and they will contact them directly.”

