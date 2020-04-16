Firefighters battle blaze in Durban flat
16 April 2020 - 14:32
Durban firefighters were battling a blaze in a block of flats in the Berea area on Thursday afternoon.
Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the flat was in Cato Road.
Flat on fire with injuries. Cato Rd near Clark Rd, Berea.
"At this stage it is unknown what caused the flat to catch alight, however the fire department is in attendance with multiple vehicles battling the blaze. Minor injuries have been sustained and the patients are being treated by paramedics on the scene," he said.
Jamieson said more updates would follow.