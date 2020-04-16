South Africa

Firefighters battle blaze in Durban flat

16 April 2020 - 14:32 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A flat was on fire in Cato Road in the Berea area on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Rescue Care

Durban firefighters were battling a blaze in a block of flats in the Berea area on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the flat was in Cato Road.

"At this stage it is unknown what caused the flat to catch alight, however the fire department is in attendance with multiple vehicles battling the blaze. Minor injuries have been sustained and the patients are being treated by paramedics on the scene," he said.

Jamieson said more updates would follow.

