How SA is clamping down on fake news circulating online

As the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA continues to rise, unreliable and false information is spreading on social media to such an extent that the government has announced new measures to crack down on it.

A “hi-tech monitoring and evaluation process” has been put in place to limit misinformation about the virus and government responses to the outbreak.

SA has 2,506 confirmed cases, 410 recoveries and 34 deaths.

“We are stepping up our campaign against digital misinformation, particularly in relation to Covid-19 and related actions such as the national lockdown,” said minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

According to Mthembu, the “hi-tech” monitor, which will help police with investigating cases and prosecution, was the result of a collaboration between the communications department, the Government Communication and Information System, Media Monitoring Africa and the CovidComms volunteer communication network.

“Once fake news items or social media posts have been identified, platform owners are notified to bring down the posts, explained Mthembu.

“Electronic communications services licensees, including over-the-top media service providers and internet service providers that are in the service of providing linear and non-linear services, will then have the responsibility to remove fake news from their platforms with immediate effect.”