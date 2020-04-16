South Africa

How SA is clamping down on fake news circulating online

16 April 2020 - 14:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The government has announced new measures to crack down on the dissemination of false information on social media platforms.
The government has announced new measures to crack down on the dissemination of false information on social media platforms.
Image: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

As the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA continues to rise, unreliable and false information is spreading on social media to such an extent that the government has announced new measures to crack down on it.

A “hi-tech monitoring and evaluation process” has been put in place to limit misinformation about the virus and government responses to the outbreak.

SA has 2,506 confirmed cases, 410 recoveries and 34 deaths.

“We are stepping up our campaign against digital misinformation, particularly in relation to Covid-19 and related actions such as the national lockdown,” said minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

According to Mthembu, the “hi-tech” monitor, which will help police with investigating cases and prosecution, was the result of a collaboration between the communications department, the Government Communication and Information System, Media Monitoring Africa and the CovidComms volunteer communication network.

“Once fake news items or social media posts have been identified, platform owners are notified to bring down the posts, explained Mthembu.

“Electronic communications services licensees, including over-the-top media service providers and internet service providers that are in the service of providing linear and non-linear services, will then have the responsibility to remove fake news from their platforms with immediate effect.”

Fake news has become a global concern during the Covid-19 pandemic. SA has gazetted a new law under the Disaster Management Act where citizens could receive a fine or a six-month prison term for spreading fake news about the coronavirus. Social media lawyer Emma Sadleir takes you through all you need to know about the consequences of spreading fake news around Covid-19.

Fines or jail time for coronavirus fake news, intentionally infecting others and refusing quarantine

Citizens could face a prison sentence of six months for spreading fake news on coronavirus.
News
3 weeks ago

The new measures form part of the work of a special ministerial task team established by the department of communications and digital technologies, representatives from the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the Film and Publications Board, ZADna, cellphone companies and other key players in the ICT sector, including platform owners.

“We also need to remind South Africans that spreading fake news or disinformation about Covid-19 is a punishable offence.

“Arrests have already been made and they will continue if people persist in spreading fake news.”

To lodge a fake-news complaint, visit www.real411.org or send a WhatsApp message to 067 966 4015.

MORE

WHO launches Messenger chatbot to tackle fake Covid-19 news

The organisation launched a similar service on WhatsApp a few weeks ago.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Zimbabwe president threatens 20 years jail over fake Covid-19 statement

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday threatened 20 years in jail to the author of a statement purporting to bear his signature that ...
News
2 days ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke'

Somizi was slammed for claiming Fikile Mbalula had told him about the lockdown extension before it was announced by the president.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X