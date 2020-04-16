South Africa

IN PICTURES | Firefighters extinguish Hillbrow blaze

16 April 2020 - 16:38 By Kgaugelo Masweneng

A fire broke out in a building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

The building, along Katherine and Oracle streets, started burning at about 10.45am.

Robert Mulaudzi of the City of Joburg's emergency management services said no injuries were reported.

“All the residents were evacuated safely out of the building unharmed; the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

“However, we would like to encourage all our residents to continue to look after any heating devices which might cause fire incidents at home,” he said.

Mulaudzi added that the disaster management team had been activated to assist the affected families with relief.

