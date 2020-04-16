'It's fake news': Competition Commission on circulating price list
The Competition Commission has distanced itself from a fake price list circulating that purports to be price guidelines for hygiene and health care products issued by the commission.
It said it has not issued price guidelines for any items.
“We are, however, investigating unreasonable price increases on essential items in line with the regulations issued by the minister of trade and industry, Ebrahim Patel.
“We urge members of the public to ignore this fake list and discourage anyone from circulating it.
“Anyone who continues to distribute the list must be urgently reported to 084 743 0000,” said the commission in a statement.
The commission also said it has come to its attention that there are criminal elements purporting to be its investigators who are interacting with businesses with the intention of soliciting bribes.
“It is important to note that all our telephonic investigations are accompanied by written correspondence, either before or after a telephone call from an investigator. Further, our investigators can be verified by either calling 0123943378 or sending an e-mail to Ccsa@compcom.co.za.
“The commission has brought the activities of the bogus investigators to the attention of law enforcement agencies.” said the commission.