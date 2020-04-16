Overcrowded homeless camp a Covid-19 risk: Doctors Without Borders

Cape Town's lockdown camp for homeless people is a potential breeding ground for coronavirus and tuberculosis, says the international charity Doctors Without Borders.

“If anyone were to develop Covid-19 or TB in Strandfontein temporary relocation camp the chances for medical staff detecting it early are small, whereas the risk for transmission to many others is very high because of gross overcrowding and because the availability of screening and health care services is erratic,” said Dr Gilles van Cutsem, a senior TB/HIV adviser with the organisation, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

“The danger of doing harm is great and this should alarm anyone,” said Van Cutsem, who visited the camp on Saturday. He was part of a team investigating health conditions at the shelter, where 1,500 homeless people have been relocated.