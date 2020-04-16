South Africa

Petition for R500 boost to child support grants nears target of 600,000 signatures

16 April 2020 - 06:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A call to increase child support grants for six months is being considered by the government.
A call to increase child support grants for six months is being considered by the government.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

A campaign to persuade the government to urgently increase child support grants by R500 for six months has received 557,707 out of a target of 600,000 signatures.

A group of NGOs and academics wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. The government said it was considering their request to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yes, I can confirm that we are looking at adjusting temporarily the child-support grant and old-age pension grant," said finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday.

Currently, beneficiaries of child support grants receive R445, while the old-age pension grant beneficiaries receive R 1,860 per month.

Government considering increasing child and pension grants temporarily

The government is considering topping up some of the social welfare grants it pays to millions of poor South Africans as a means to mitigate the ...
Politics
1 day ago

The campaign for the increased child grant was created by the Children's Institute, a member of the Budget Justice Coalition.

“A team of experts commissioned to work on an economic response to Covid-19 has been modelling the possible effects of the lockdown on the informal sector specifically, and the spin-off effects for poverty levels," reads a text on the campaign on Amandla Wethu.

"They estimate that for households that rely on income from the informal labour market, food poverty rates could more than double over the three weeks of the lockdown period. As the depth of poverty increases, more people will go hungry - including millions of children.” 

It said social grants are an effective mechanism for protecting children and families against the effects of poverty.

“The economic insecurity and poverty-related stresses and anxiety caused by the pandemic directly contribute to increases in violence against women and children. In addition to reducing hunger, economic strengthening will be protective of women and children.”

READ MORE:

Sassa offers food parcels to desperate families in KZN

"An appeal is made to everyone who might know of someone in dire need of assistance of social relief of distress to not hesitate but approach Sassa ...
News
15 hours ago

Sassa changes grant payout dates, will no longer pay on the 1st

From May onwards, disability and older persons' grants will be paid over two days from the fourth of each month, while all other grants will be paid ...
Politics
1 week ago

Sassa gives food parcels to recipients whose grants lapsed due to Covid-19 lockdown

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is providing food parcels and vouchers to temporary disability grant recipients whose grants expired ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X