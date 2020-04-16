Top Eastern Cape politicians accused of violating lockdown regulations

Cases of contravening national lockdown regulations at the weekend have been opened against four Eastern Cape politicians, DispatchLIVE reported.

DA MP Mlindi Nhanha laid criminal charges against Ingquza Hill municipal speaker Ntandokazi Capa and former mayor-turned-church-minister Pat Mdingi after they apparently attended a Good Friday church service inside municipal premises, where regulations were allegedly not adhered to.

The video, which was posted on the municipality’s Facebook page, shows at least 20 people not wearing masks or gloves, even though they are seated a chair away from each other in an effort to observe physical distancing.