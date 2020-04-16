Tsogo Sun's Maharani and Elangeni hotels shine bright during SA's dark days
Southern Sun’s Elangeni and Maharani hotels have come out blazing with a powerful message of hope and solidarity to inspire South Africans, by simply leaving a few lights on.
On Tuesday, the hotel group changed the facade of the hotel, by constructing a heart and the words, hope and love by switching off some lights and leaving others on in the hotel rooms.
A heartfelt message from us to you during the lockdown. #SSEM #StrongerTogetherPosted by Tsogo Sun on Thursday, April 16, 2020
The hotel group posted a picture of the lit up hotels on its social media page saying it was a “heartfelt message from us to you during the lockdown”.
Broadcaster, film and media specialist Jason McCall said he was deeply moved by the hotel group’s gesture.
“By just one small act, the hotel group has demonstrated our country’s resilience and how we are reacting to this pandemic.
“We are a beacon in many ways for how we acted in responding to this virus and this small gesture is a metaphorical reflection of how we are standing just a little taller, harder and stronger.”
McCall said the tourism industry was among those hardest hit, yet their response was inspiring and commendable.
“Instead of hiding in a hole, the hotel came out and showed unequivocally that they are still here and that they will return after the crisis. It’s a visual show stopper and it makes me so proud to be a Durbanite and even prouder to be a South African.”
During the Lantern festival in February, many Chinese skyscrapers, bridges and towers were illuminated in red — as a symbol of their country’s flag — to pay tribute to those who had died and as messages of support to citizens.
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was also lit up in a stunning display of red lights as a sign of that country’s support for Chinese nationals who had lost their lives in the pandemic.