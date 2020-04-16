Tsogo Sun's Maharani and Elangeni hotels shine bright during SA's dark days

The hotel group posted a picture of the lit up hotels on its social media page saying it was a “heartfelt message from us to you during the lockdown”.

Broadcaster, film and media specialist Jason McCall said he was deeply moved by the hotel group’s gesture.

“By just one small act, the hotel group has demonstrated our country’s resilience and how we are reacting to this pandemic.

“We are a beacon in many ways for how we acted in responding to this virus and this small gesture is a metaphorical reflection of how we are standing just a little taller, harder and stronger.”

McCall said the tourism industry was among those hardest hit, yet their response was inspiring and commendable.