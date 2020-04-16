South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Covid-19 command council gives update on lockdown regulations

Note: The feed is expected to start at 12:30

16 April 2020 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE

Ministers involved in the national command council on Covid-19 will on Thursday brief the media on the lockdown regulations.

SA will enter into the second phase of the lockdown after it was extended by the government as a result of increasing Covid-19 cases.

A number of non-essential businesses such as bottle stores have had to temporarily halt operations during the lockdown.

However, the Gauteng Liquor Forum has asked the government to review its decision and lift the banning of alcohol trading.

Ramaphosa said he would respond to the forum on Friday.

