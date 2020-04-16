'You will rot in jail': Lesufi tells thugs as Gauteng school break-ins reach 67

Police have arrested 46 people in connection with arson, vandalism and burglaries at schools across Gauteng during the lockdown.

Provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said two suspects were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to school break-ins in Katlehong on Thursday.

This was after three more suspects were nabbed in Sebokeng on Wednesday.

“Another report received [Wednesday] confirmed the arrests of two suspects who were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to a break-in at Botebo-Tsebo Secondary School in Zone 14, Sebokeng,” said Mabona.

"The third suspect was arrested inside the school premises. Allegedly this suspect gained entry to one of the classrooms by breaking a window and then made a fire inside the classroom, which burned the tiles and chairs.”