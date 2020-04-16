South Africa

'You will rot in jail': Lesufi tells thugs as Gauteng school break-ins reach 67

16 April 2020 - 13:21 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Angie Motshekga says she is horrified that more than 183 schools had been vandalised, burgled or set alight across the country since the lockdown started 21 days ago. File photo.
Image: THE TIMES

Police have arrested 46 people in connection with arson, vandalism and burglaries at schools across Gauteng during the lockdown.

Provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said two suspects were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to school break-ins in Katlehong on Thursday. 

This was after three more suspects were nabbed in Sebokeng on Wednesday. 

“Another report received [Wednesday] confirmed the arrests of two suspects who were found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to a break-in at Botebo-Tsebo Secondary School in Zone 14, Sebokeng,” said Mabona. 

"The third suspect was arrested inside the school premises. Allegedly this suspect gained entry to one of the classrooms by breaking a window and then made a fire inside the classroom, which burned the tiles and chairs.”

TimesLIVE earlier reported 41 people had been arrested in Gauteng since March in connection with 55 breaks-ins

“It is unfortunate to confirm that criminals continue to break into our schools and as such the number of school break-ins is 67,” added Mabona.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi applauded police for the arrests. 

“Indeed we are delighted and indebted to the police for sterling work in arresting these recalcitrants, who are persistent in disregarding regulations enforced during this critical moment of lockdown,” he said. 

“We don’t understand where they find time to commit these crimes because everyone should be at home.

“We wish that these criminals rot in jail. We will not get tired of encouraging members of our communities to continue to alert the police about criminals who torment our schools.” 

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said she was horrified that more than 183 schools had been vandalised, burgled or set alight across the country since the lockdown started 21 days ago. 

