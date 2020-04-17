Bantu Holomisa announces R500,000 UDM contribution to fight Covid-19

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Friday announced the party was contributing R500,000 to SA's fight against the coronavirus.

In a letter published on Facebook, Holomisa said this would be split between a contribution to the Solidarity Fund and the purchase of masks and food for those in need.

“The UDM's public representatives, at all three levels [national, provincial and local government] are pledging R300,000 to the fund [over] three months, starting in June 2020.

“Over and above that, the UDM has set aside R200,000 for the purchase of masks and food for needy families. We hope these donations will make a differenceGod's speed in all your efforts,” he wrote in the letter addressed to the Solidarity Fund's chair, Gloria Serobe.