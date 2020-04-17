South Africa

Chase leads to arrest of 'rule breaking' taxi driver who tried to outrun cops

17 April 2020 - 13:27 By Naledi Shange
A taxi driver was arrested after he abandoned his vehicle at a roadblock and ran away from police. File Photo.
A taxi driver was arrested after he abandoned his vehicle at a roadblock and ran away from police. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A taxi driver allegedly flouting lockdown laws — and a few other rules of the road — abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape on foot when he spotted a roadblock.

The incident unfolded on the N1 near Grasmere.

After an intense chase that led to metro police criss-crossing the highway on foot, the taxi driver was eventually nabbed.

The Johannesburg metro police department discovered he had been driving with a learner’s licence and the taxi's licence disc had expired in 2018.

Metro police impounded the vehicle.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was at the roadblock and witnessed the chase.

He chatted to passengers in the minibus, expressing surprise at the vehicle's worn tyres and malfunctioning parts.

“So the door doesn’t even open,” he said to them.

MORE

Covid-19 may be on Joburg’s roads and spreading, says mayor Geoff Makhubo

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has expressed his concern about the number of vehicles back on Johannesburg's roads a week into the coronavirus ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man going to visit his girlfriend among 16 arrested in Jozi lockdown roadblock

Johannesburg authorities have nailed more than a dozen chancers who were trying to breach lockdown regulations - including one man who was en route ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  3. Checkers store in Cape Town closes due to Covid-19 infection South Africa
  4. Police help Cape bottle stores move stock as looting spreads to food shops South Africa
  5. Covid-19: home affairs outlines measures to deal with immigration, work visas South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X