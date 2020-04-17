COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | D-Day for Ramaphosa to make decision on alcohol ban

Number of traffic violations dropped during Easter Weekend due to lockdown

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the number of traffic violations was low as a result of the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown.

He said 719 people were arrested for traffic violations, 144 vehicles were sent back to residents after attempting to travel elsewhere.

"The total number of arrests for violation of road traffic laws stood at 719, while traffic law enforcement authorities manned 480 roadblocks. A total of 104,140 vehicles were stopped and checked at these roadblocks. The number of vehicles impounded was 236 with 171 vehicles discontinued due to unroadworthiness."

"This is in contrast with the 128 crashes recorded over the same period in 2019, claiming 162 lives. Drivers constituted 42% of fatalities followed by pedestrians at 31% and passengers at 27%."

He admitted that the 2020 Easter period was extraordinary as there was limited movement.

"Despite the lockdown there were those allowed to travel."

The Provincial breakdown of the 26 crashes is as follows: