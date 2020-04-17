COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | D-Day for Ramaphosa to make decision on alcohol ban
April 17 2020 - 09:45
Fikile Mbalula reports Easter road death toll plunges 82%
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reported 28 people died over the recent Easter weekend, a dramatic 82% reduction over the 162 killed last year.
This corresponded with a more than 70% reduction in vehicle movement on the country's roads due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Any attempt to compare year-on-year figures was an exercise in futility as the material conditions this Easter were fundamentally different from a normal period in which traffic is able to mover freely, Mbalula said at a briefing at the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday morning.
April 17 2020 - 09:24
EFF rejects gradual phasing out of Covid-29 lockdown
Number of traffic violations dropped during Easter Weekend due to lockdown
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the number of traffic violations was low as a result of the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown.
He said 719 people were arrested for traffic violations, 144 vehicles were sent back to residents after attempting to travel elsewhere.
"The total number of arrests for violation of road traffic laws stood at 719, while traffic law enforcement authorities manned 480 roadblocks. A total of 104,140 vehicles were stopped and checked at these roadblocks. The number of vehicles impounded was 236 with 171 vehicles discontinued due to unroadworthiness."
"This is in contrast with the 128 crashes recorded over the same period in 2019, claiming 162 lives. Drivers constituted 42% of fatalities followed by pedestrians at 31% and passengers at 27%."
He admitted that the 2020 Easter period was extraordinary as there was limited movement.
"Despite the lockdown there were those allowed to travel."
The Provincial breakdown of the 26 crashes is as follows:
- Mpumalanga - 6 crashes resulting in 7 fatalities
- KwaZulu-Natal - 5 crashes resulting in 6 fatalities
- Eastern Cape - 5 crashes resulting in 5 fatalities
- Gauteng - 3 crashes resulting in 3 fatalities
- Western Cape - 3 crashes resulting in 3 fatalities
- North West - 3 crashes resulting in 3 fatalities
- Limpopo - 1 crash resulting in 1 fatality
- Free State - 0
- Northern Cape - 0
April 17 2020 - 08:47
Covid-19 separates men from boys as winter circumcisions banned
Thousands of boys have to wait until 2021 or summer to undergo the rite to manhood.
This is because of a ban by the government - and traditional leaders are fuming.
April 17 2020 - 08:05
Mbalula to release Easter Weekend traffic statistics
April 17 2020 - 07:41
D-Day for Ramaphosa to make decision on alcohol ban
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday make a decision on whether alcohol will continue to be banned during the second phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.
The Gauteng Liquor Forum gave the president until Friday to make a decision on the total ban of alcohol, threatening to approach the Constitutional Court in a bid to have government allow for the trading of alcohol.
April 17 2020 - 07:10
Eight out of 10 households hit hard by lockdown, claims TransUnion survey
Almost 79% of South Africans say their household income has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a TransUnion survey.
Since the first week of April, TransUnion has conducted weekly surveys on how SA consumers have been impacted by the lockdown.
April 17 2020 - 07:12
Does the BCG vaccine help with Covid-19? The experts weigh in
South Africans have been holding out hope that the BCG vaccine, given to newborn babies in the country at birth, provides a degree of protection against Covid-19.
Recent studies, which looked at a BCG coverage map and compared it to the spread of the virus, found a correlation between vaccination and a slower spread of the virus.
BCG is a tuberculosis vaccine.
April 17 2020 - 07:15
Yikes! Some grades may only return to school in July
Hiring teachers to replace those who have Covid-19, rescheduling matric exams, “trimming” the curriculum and slashing the school day.
These are some of the proposals in a draft document by the basic education department, which has been seen by Times Select.
April 17 2020 - 07:20
Meet some of SA's unsung Covid-19 heroes
While doctors, nurses, and health care professionals at large are rightfully being lauded as heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s another set of less likely saviours facing the coronavirus front lines every day: disaster management teams, refuse truck drivers and lab workers.
But the work of other essential workers — such as sanitation personnel, grocery store clerks and truck drivers — has largely gone unrecognised.
Western Cape special events manager Keith Kleinhans says he has no choice but to work, but he did not believe many had spared a thought about the risks he and his colleagues face.