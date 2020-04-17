Department's plan for 'staggered' return to school gets the nod

A teachers' union and two governing body associations have thrown their weight behind the basic education department's proposal to reopen schools on a "staggered basis".

The proposal, published on TimesLIVE, means pupils only go back two grades at a time.

If the proposal is given the thumbs up by cabinet and the national health department -and the lockdown is lifted on April 30 - matric and Grade 7 pupils will most likely be the first to return to school on May 6.

The department has proposed that Grade 11 and Grade 6 pupils return on May 20, grades 10 and 5 on June 3, grades 9 and 4 on June 17, grades 8 and 3 on July 1, grades 2 and 1 on July 8, and Grade R on July 15.

It was also suggested that teachers return on May 4.

These proposals and a raft of others are contained in a draft document put together by the department and titled “2020 recovery plan for post Covid-19 lockdown”. The 39-page document, which TimesLIVE has seen, was discussed with teacher unions and governing body associations this week.