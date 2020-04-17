East London is Eastern Cape's Covid-19 epicentre, as provincial cases spike

A total of 142,326 people have been screened in the province since the mass testing campaign started, while 3,413 tests were conducted by April 15.

“These statistics show that 6.4% of the tests were positive for Covid-19. The increase in the number and positivity rate is due to an increase in our efforts to identify all individuals exposed to Covid-19 virus,” Gomba said.

The MEC expressed deep concern about the contribution of funeral gatherings to the increase in overall infections in the province.

“We have scientific evidence that funeral gatherings are a major contributory factor in the increase of positive cases in our province.