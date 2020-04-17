South Africa

Journalist who was missing for a week found unharmed in Joburg

17 April 2020 - 15:27 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Local journalist Oliver Meth, who had gone missing more than a week ago, was found unharmed on Friday.
Image: Oliver Meth via Twitter

Local journalist Oliver Meth, who was reported missing more than a week ago, has been found unharmed.

Meth was reported missing on April 8 after he failed to return to his place of residence in Parkview, Johannesburg. He was last seen at the Bree Street Taxi rank in the CBD, and was expected to catch a taxi home.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed the 34-year-old was found safe in Johannesburg. He did not provide further details, except that the docket was closed and there would be no further investigations.

His friend, Tessa Tucker, took to social media to confirm that he had been found.

“I am pleased to advise you all that Oliver Meth has been found and is safe and sound. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, concerns, prayers, messages and sharing of the missing report.

“The good thing that has come out of all this besides the fact that Oliver is safe, is the support we received from everybody in finding him, it's made him believe that there are millions of good people out there and people always willing to help each other as a nation,” she said on Facebook.

Meth, who worked for the Sunday Tribune in Durban, also confirmed on Twitter that he was safe.

“Thank you to everyone. I'm fine and have been just taken to a health care facility to receive medical attention, from here I'll report to the Florida SAPS to make a statement and will be resting them after [sic]," he said.

