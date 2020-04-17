Liquor forum awaits Ramaphosa's response on booze ban before revealing next move

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday there would be no change in regulations which prevented the transportation of alcohol until the end of April.

“We are stressing the prohibition of the transportation of liquor. The only alcohol that is allowed to be transported is that used for our sanitisers. Liquor that you drink is not allowed to be exported in the same way that it is not allowed to be sold,” she said.

The forum's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said, before noon on Friday, that it would be premature to respond to Dlamini-Zuma's comments while awaiting Ramaphosa's response.

“It would be jumping the gun. The forum will outline its position after receiving a response from the president,” Mabuza said.