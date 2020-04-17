Meet some of SA's unsung Covid-19 heroes

Kleinhans has worked for Emergency Medical Services for more than 30 years and currently works in the disaster medicine section.

His day starts at 7am.

Kleinhans' job requires him and his team to transport patients to medical facilities..

“People are scared, and in some instances, they just want the person to be removed from their close environment. We are fortunate to be part of a team that supports each other,” he explains.

He says he believe that the majority of health care workers are in the profession because they want to help the community.

“There is an element of risk that comes with the role for all health care workers. Every time you assist a patient or respond to a call your health is at risk. There is the risk of exposure to a variety of diseases, of which Covid-19 is the latest, and there is the risk of injury,” Kleinhans says.

He says there are incidents where staff members have been attacked by members of the public.

“The real heroes are our families and partners. They are the ones who jump to assist when we have to leave or return at odd hours. I know that I would not be able to do this if I did not have the support of my wife during the many years which I have been doing this for,” Kleinhans says.