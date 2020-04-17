Meet some of SA's unsung Covid-19 heroes
While doctors, nurses, and health care professionals at large are rightfully being lauded as heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s another set of less likely saviours facing the coronavirus front lines every day: disaster management teams, refuse truck drivers and lab workers.
But the work of other essential workers — such as sanitation personnel, grocery store clerks and truck drivers — has largely gone unrecognised.
Western Cape special events manager Keith Kleinhans says he has no choice but to work, but he did not believe many had spared a thought about the risks he and his colleagues face.
Kleinhans has worked for Emergency Medical Services for more than 30 years and currently works in the disaster medicine section.
His day starts at 7am.
Kleinhans' job requires him and his team to transport patients to medical facilities..
“People are scared, and in some instances, they just want the person to be removed from their close environment. We are fortunate to be part of a team that supports each other,” he explains.
He says he believe that the majority of health care workers are in the profession because they want to help the community.
“There is an element of risk that comes with the role for all health care workers. Every time you assist a patient or respond to a call your health is at risk. There is the risk of exposure to a variety of diseases, of which Covid-19 is the latest, and there is the risk of injury,” Kleinhans says.
He says there are incidents where staff members have been attacked by members of the public.
“The real heroes are our families and partners. They are the ones who jump to assist when we have to leave or return at odd hours. I know that I would not be able to do this if I did not have the support of my wife during the many years which I have been doing this for,” Kleinhans says.
He says he had an incident where he needed to be tested because he presented with signs and symptoms of the coronavirus.
“I had to self — isolate at home until my results became available. It was difficult, it was the separation that I felt the most. Fortunately, my results were negative and the separation period was short but I can only think of how difficult it would have been if the results were positive,” he further explained.
Kleinhans’ mother is 82, and suffers from dementia.
“My sister is currently looking after her during this period but explaining lockdown to her and why she cannot return to her own house is understandably difficult.”
Johannesburg-based Pikitup worker Ernest Mbanu, 48, cleans the streets every day.
“I am the first one to remind my colleagues to wear their protective clothing all the time and to make sure that we maintain the required social distancing and avoid close contact with other people,” Mbanu says.
Johannesburg is the epicentre of the virus in SA, with more than 551 infections. Mbanu does not feel safe at all as he complains that most of the people or residents are not listening because they are not staying indoors as instructed by government.
“I have got a fear because those individuals that we meet on the streets they are not wearing gloves and masks to protect themselves and other people. Most of them walk in groups and do not keep to the required social distancing. This is my daily risk that might expose me to the virus,” he said.
He however, feels safer as Pikitup trucks are sanitised each morning, carry sanitisers, as well as water and soap all the time when working.
With his minimal salary, Mbanu said he bought gloves, masks, hand sanitiser and Dettol soap for his family to wash their hands on a regular basis.
“I have instructed them to wash their hands after touching objects like door handles, the gate and any other item that might potentially spread the virus. I have also banned them from visiting neighbours and friends,” he explains.
Mbanu called on residents to be patient, stay inside their houses and avoid the outdoors.
Andiswa Simane, medical technologist at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, works unsociable hours, seven days a week, trying to deal with the increased workload due to Covid-19.
“For diagnosis of Covid-19 we Test from sputum samples, swab samples which can result in exposure to droplets or aerosols. However, that risk is minimised in the laboratory because of PPE (protective gear) and the bio safety cabinets,” Simane says.
She says one of her colleagues who has a baby is at work all week including weekends.
“She calls the baby from work and leaves voice notes for him. We all hardly spend time with our families at this time,” she says.