More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as national total climbs to 2,783

Gauteng became the first province in SA to have more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19, as the national total climbed to 2,783 by Friday evening.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that there were two new confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness, taking the total to 50.

The new total of confirmed cases is a jump of 178 from Thursday's total of 2,605 — which was in itself a jump of 99 from Wednesday.